GREAT TRAINING SHOES: I went to a training event recently and got to wear the new Brooks Women’s Glycerin Flex Neutral Running & Walking Shoe. The shoes are supposed to move with your feet and be more flexible and they were, but also provided stability. I bought a pair and am very happy with them Give them a try if you need a cross-purpose shoe.
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