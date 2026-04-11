DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE:

We knew Trumps prostate results but the press couldn’t be bothered with this for a decade. You don’t hate them enough. https://t.co/gRp4Ku7w68 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2026

So why now? California ended up “with eight Democrat candidates and two GOP candidates in the primary, and depending on what poll you consult, it is possible that two Republican candidates might emerge as the two top primary winners, guaranteeing a Republican governor emerges in the general election. In other words, the distorted, undemocratic system installed in California by the Democrat majority is backfiring on them, and now they are scrambling to save themselves—and the only way to do that is to dilute or eliminate the support to one of the leading Democrat candidates, thereby kicking that support to another Democrat, thereby guaranteeing that at least one Democrat is on the ballot in November for the two-candidate general election. And Eric Swalwell is the designated fall guy.”