QUESTION ASKED ABOUT ASKING QUESTIONS: How does a BBC interviewer “run out of questions when you’re sitting across from [Elon Musk,] the guy who wants to make humanity multi-planetary, built Tesla, and bought Twitter because he believes free speech is existential for society?”

Konstantin Kisin watched the BBC’s tech editor interview Elon Musk and came away stunned.

Not because of the tough questions — but because the interviewer ran out of questions.

Kisin asked the obvious: How do you run out of questions when you’re sitting across from the guy who… pic.twitter.com/MjIcn9mPsf

— Camus (@newstart_2024) April 11, 2026