GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:
One of the greatest community notes of all time.
Never deleting this app. pic.twitter.com/ntcdyU0gJ1
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 10, 2026
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:
One of the greatest community notes of all time.
Never deleting this app. pic.twitter.com/ntcdyU0gJ1
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 10, 2026
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