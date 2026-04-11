THE VATICAN’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Pope Condemns Allied Forces For Not Just Talking It Out With Nazis https://t.co/BddLrm6qMB pic.twitter.com/s74XTuBarL
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 10, 2026
THE VATICAN’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Pope Condemns Allied Forces For Not Just Talking It Out With Nazis https://t.co/BddLrm6qMB pic.twitter.com/s74XTuBarL
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 10, 2026
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