COMCAST-APPROVED: ‘That Ain’t My Party:’ Al Sharpton Says It Would Be ‘Crazy’ for Black People To Celebrate America’s 250th as 2028 Dem Hopefuls Pay Homage to Him.

“They’re going to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country July 4, but that’s not our celebration. We was—we were slaves then, and they celebrate signing the Declaration of Independence 1776,” said Sharpton.

“It seems crazy for me to have on the birthday hat at your birthday party. That ain’t my party,” said Sharpton, who later claimed that “white kids” have not been taught the history of slavery in schools.

“So when white kids hear us talking about reparations or affirmative action,” he went on, “they think it’s an attack ’cause they don’t know what their granddaddy did to us.”

Racial issues were front and center at the convention, in which Sharpton held “fireside chats” with nine Democrats considering presidential bids in 2028. In addition to Harris, Moore, and Pritzker, Sharpton interviewed Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, California congressman Ro Khanna, Arizona senator Ruben Gallego, and others. Sharpton in those interviews focused largely on issues like DEI and investment in black businesses, avoiding hot-button topics like the United States’ 250th birthday celebration and reparations for slavery.

Harris gave the strongest indication of any in the group that she will run in 2028.

“I might,” she told Sharpton on Friday when asked whether she will launch a third presidential bid. “I’m thinking about it.”

The Democrats who appeared at the convention did so in spite of Sharpton’s lengthy record of inflammatory anti-white and anti-Semitic remarks. The activist gained notoriety in the 1980s for representing Tawana Brawley, a black woman who falsely accused white NYPD officers of raping her. In 1991, shortly after forming the National Action Network, Sharpton helped stoke the Crown Heights riots, in which rioters in Brooklyn targeted Jewish businesses and murdered an Orthodox Jew. After the riots ended, Sharpton derogatorily referred to the neighborhood’s Hasidic Jewish population as “the diamond merchants in Crown Heights.”