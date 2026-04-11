PEAK FIRE SEASON? NOT EXACTLY:
You should have seen the fires a hundred years ago. https://t.co/n7wRtLqARJ pic.twitter.com/E5v92pj94N
— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) April 10, 2026
PEAK FIRE SEASON? NOT EXACTLY:
You should have seen the fires a hundred years ago. https://t.co/n7wRtLqARJ pic.twitter.com/E5v92pj94N
— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) April 10, 2026
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