April 11, 2026

“CHINA IS SMILING WATCHING AMERICA’S PUNDIT IMBECILES:”

UPDATE:

“Supreme leader dead, Iranian air force destroyed, nuclear sites attacked again. The Navy of Iranian Revolutionary government at the bottom of the ocean. These are not small things. It’s not the case that the Iranian Revolutionary government has come out of this well.”

Posted at 12:55 pm by Ed Driscoll