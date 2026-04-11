“CHINA IS SMILING WATCHING AMERICA’S PUNDIT IMBECILES:”
It’s almost impossible to win a war any more given the disgustingness of today’s information space between American grifters, social media incentives for disinformation-fueled clicks and nefarious foreign influences posing as America First.
— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 11, 2026
UPDATE:
Douglas Murray just shattered the “failure” narrative with receipts after Bill Maher declared the Iran operation a disaster and called for the U.S. to “cut and run!”
MAHER: “We did it and it didn’t work.”
“Now what? Do we cut and run or do we stay the course?”
“I hope Donald… pic.twitter.com/uZZgRdX19l
— Overton (@overton_news) April 11, 2026
“Supreme leader dead, Iranian air force destroyed, nuclear sites attacked again. The Navy of Iranian Revolutionary government at the bottom of the ocean. These are not small things. It’s not the case that the Iranian Revolutionary government has come out of this well.”