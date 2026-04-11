“CHINA IS SMILING WATCHING AMERICA’S PUNDIT IMBECILES:”

It’s almost impossible to win a war any more given the disgustingness of today’s information space between American grifters, social media incentives for disinformation-fueled clicks and nefarious foreign influences posing as America First.

UPDATE:

Douglas Murray just shattered the “failure” narrative with receipts after Bill Maher declared the Iran operation a disaster and called for the U.S. to “cut and run!”

MAHER: “We did it and it didn’t work.”

“Now what? Do we cut and run or do we stay the course?”

“I hope Donald… pic.twitter.com/uZZgRdX19l

— Overton (@overton_news) April 11, 2026