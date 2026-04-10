#HIMTOO? Report: California Dems in Disarray As Former Staffer Accuses Swalwell of Twice Sexually Assaulting Her.

Flashbacks:

There’s nothing political or partisan about acting decisively to end the scourge of domestic violence and sexual assault. That’s why I’m voting to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. #VAWA pic.twitter.com/uRgAzFbpe3

— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 17, 2021