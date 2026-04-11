THE FIX IS IN:
The court needs kangaroos https://t.co/EGhIA3Ka1h
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 11, 2026
You get less of what you punish, and it looks like war heroes are no longer wanted in Australia.
THE FIX IS IN:
The court needs kangaroos https://t.co/EGhIA3Ka1h
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 11, 2026
You get less of what you punish, and it looks like war heroes are no longer wanted in Australia.
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