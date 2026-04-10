IS ERIC ADAMS NOW AN ALBANIAN?

Eric Adams has a well-documented penchant for travel, having made trips to places like Senegal, Cuba, and Turkey during his time as Brooklyn borough president, with his connection to the latter nation later evolving into a federal corruption case that was eventually dropped but marred his time in City Hall. But several outlets have reported that Adams has recently deepened his ties with one nation in particular: Albania.

The Albanian Daily News reports that the former mayor has officially been granted Albanian citizenship and issued an Albanian passport. According to the outlet, Adams’s new citizenship was approved by special decree by Albanian president Bajram Begaj. Euronews Albania echoed the same report with no additional details into how Adams’s alleged new citizenship came to be.