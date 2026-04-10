HMM: Powell, Bessent discussed Anthropic’s Mythos AI cyber threat with major U.S. banks. “The surprise meeting between the bank chiefs and the two most powerful federal monetary regulators was a signal that the advanced capabilities of AI are a top concern in the Trump administration and could threaten the foundation of the U.S. financial system.”
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