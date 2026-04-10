M-SNOW’S STEPHANIE RUHLE PRAISES IRAN’S MORAL COURAGE:

Under no circumstances do you 'have to hand it to them.' MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle commends Iran for "the fact that they have a deep belief in something. That's unfathomable to [Trump]. That they will die for." pic.twitter.com/I9aJhtWwrs

My first reaction was, “No, you don’t have to hand it to them.” What the Iranians of whom she speaks are “sacrificing” for is pure evil. While it is true that self-sacrifice is a key component of any moral system, and the pursuit of pure pleasure is morally degenerate, the “what” of that which one is willing to sacrifice matters as much or more than the mere fact of being willing to die for a cause.

Suicide bombers die for a cause. Do I have to “hand it to them?” Parents who put their children in harm’s way to make them martyrs are sacrificing. That is morally abhorrent.