THE DONROE DOCTRINE: Tracking China in the Americas: Adiós, Amigos.

A few years ago, I was on a road trip in Costa Rica with a friend who lives there — we were driving across the country from Tamarindo to Puerto Viejo — and we stopped at a gas station to get some drinks. He came out and handed me my Gatorade Zero and said, “Are there a lot Chinese businesses in Atlanta?”

It wasn’t something I’d thought much about, so I told him I wasn’t sure, and he told me they were popping up all over Costa Rica at rapid speed. He said something like, “I don’t know how they do it. It all just falls into place. It’s like they sold their souls to the devil. Everything works out for them.”

Later, he asked me what I thought of Chinese car brands. I told him we didn’t really have that in the United States, and he told me they were flooding the Costa Rican market, and the cars were awful. “Give me a Ford over a Chinese car any day,” he said.

Up until that point, I had no idea just how much China had infiltrated Costa Rica and/or Latin America, but after that I started learning. It was ugly. It’s what prompted this “Tracking China in the Americas” series that I began writing last fall.

But here’s the good news: The tides are turning in many places.