“IF YOU HAD SHOWN THIS OUTCOME TO EVERY PRESIDENT SINCE BUSH, THEY ALL WOULD’VE GIVEN THE ORDER:”
Several things can be and are true at once:
1) The ceasefire isn’t working
2) The regime isn’t changed
3) The US has inflected severe destruction upon the Iranian military and state, which will take decades to rebuild and sets them back massively in their ability to…
— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 10, 2026
Again, if you had shown this outcome to every President since Bush, they all would’ve given the order. And if Obama or Biden had, we’d be hearing about how decisive and brilliant of a victory it was. Sorry, but it’s true.
— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 10, 2026