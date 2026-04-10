“IF YOU HAD SHOWN THIS OUTCOME TO EVERY PRESIDENT SINCE BUSH, THEY ALL WOULD’VE GIVEN THE ORDER:”

Several things can be and are true at once:

1) The ceasefire isn’t working

2) The regime isn’t changed

3) The US has inflected severe destruction upon the Iranian military and state, which will take decades to rebuild and sets them back massively in their ability to…

— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 10, 2026