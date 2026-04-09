BUT IT’S THE BEST REASON TO JOIN THE NAVY! Pentagon removes Navy photo after people noticed sailor’s arm patch said “SAVE THE BIG BOOTY VENEZUELANS.”

The photo shows a sailor onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier working on an EA-18G “Growler” Electronic Warfare Aircraft. The pic was uploaded to the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). But then the comments started pouring in.

Don’t show them pictures of WWII planes. Might cause them to keel over. — Dr. Cosmo (@PhiGamJam) April 8, 2026

Indeed. This seems like pretty small beer when compared to WWII bomber nose art: