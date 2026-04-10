KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Comrade Mamdani Is Getting Smacked Around by Reality. “Like all leftists, Mamdani is a cop-hater, so this ought to get ugly. He prefers police who can’t do any real policing. His wish list for the department looks to weaken it wherever he can. The NYPD is still reeling from the Defund the Police attack in 2020. There might not be any cops left in New York by the time Mamdani’s one term is up.”