CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Why Doesn’t Andy Beshear Think Young Adults Deserve to Exercise All of Their Civil Rights? “’While he claims to be a ‘different kind of Democrat,’ Gov. Beshear has revealed himself to be just one more anti-gun-rights politician adhering to the party’s increasingly far-left dogma,’ said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. ‘He has shown his true colors by preventing a provisional license for 18- to 20-year-olds to carry a concealed handgun in public, amounting to a direct attack on young women, especially young women of color, who are frequently in need of protection. The late, great First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who was one of the first women in New York State to have a full carry license, is probably spinning in her grave.'”