THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED:
Sam Altman has admitted he is on a waitlist for a procedure that would digitize his brain.
The procedure would kill him. He considers this an acceptable trade for digital immortality.
This is the person making decisions about the future of artificial intelligence for hundreds…
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 9, 2026
Somebody’s seen Star Trek: The Motion Picture a few too many times:
UPDATE: Sam Altman’s Really Weird Week Just Got Even Worse. “OpenAI is under investigation after its chatbot, ChatGPT, allegedly helped plan a mass shooting last year at Florida State University.”