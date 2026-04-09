April 9, 2026

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED:

Somebody’s seen Star Trek: The Motion Picture a few too many times:

UPDATE: Sam Altman’s Really Weird Week Just Got Even Worse. “OpenAI is under investigation after its chatbot, ChatGPT, allegedly helped plan a mass shooting last year at Florida State University.”

Posted at 5:30 pm by Ed Driscoll