MEANWHILE, ON M-SNOW:
“Say what you will about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it’s an ethos.” https://t.co/LjOdih36NW
— @instapundit (@instapundit) April 9, 2026
MEANWHILE, ON M-SNOW:
“Say what you will about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it’s an ethos.” https://t.co/LjOdih36NW
— @instapundit (@instapundit) April 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.