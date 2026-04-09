SOLDIERS ALWAYS KNOW WHO HAS THEIR BACKS AND WHO DOESN’T:
Disney needs to cast this guy to play Disgust in a live action Inside Out movie. pic.twitter.com/8cLXXmfuSW
— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) April 9, 2026
SOLDIERS ALWAYS KNOW WHO HAS THEIR BACKS AND WHO DOESN’T:
Disney needs to cast this guy to play Disgust in a live action Inside Out movie. pic.twitter.com/8cLXXmfuSW
— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) April 9, 2026
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