OOPS: Russia Cracks Down On VPNs, Brings Down Banks. “Feeling that too much military information has been leaking out via such channels as Telegram (it only took them four years of war to figure this out), Russia officials decided to crack down on VPN use, leading to one of the greatest examples of unintended consequences in recent memory.”
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