IRISH ARMY CALLED IN TO REMOVE FUEL DEPOT BLOCKADES:

The Irish government has asked the army to help remove vehicles blocking fuel depots as protests entered a third day.

Haulage and agricultural businesses are angry about the response to rising fuel costs, and have also set up slow-moving convoys on motorways and disrupted major roads in Dublin.

“The blocking of critical national infrastructure will not be permitted to continue and the assistance of the Defence Forces has been requested,” justice minister Jim O’Callaghan said in a statement.

He said large vehicles would be removed – and warned owners to “remove them immediately” on Thursday morning, or face the possibility of them being damaged.

Owners “should not complain later about any damage caused to those vehicles during removal”, he said.

“Denying people access to fuel and clean water is an unacceptable interference in the most basic of human rights,” he added.