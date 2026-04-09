THE HOTTEST OF HOT TAKES FROM THE GRAUNIAD: Are OnlyFans models the best way to explain the climate crisis?

The world, as we know, is in trouble. The last three years have been the hottest ever recorded. Global emissions are still at record highs. The planet is now consistently flirting with the 1.5C limit it promised not to cross. Increasingly, it feels as if we need a genuine miracle to stop us from sleepwalking into catastrophe. Could that miracle be an environmental warning from a woman in her [under]pants?

No, because OnlyFans models have to workout extensively to maintain their physiques, which they’re quite proud of. And we know from the Grauniad exactly what that means: