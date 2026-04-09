WELL, THEY WOULDN’T WANT INELIGIBLE CANS GETTING COUNTED:
You need an id to return cans in CT. pic.twitter.com/JzUu3TjIpb
— Scott (@Thebigblackram) April 9, 2026
WELL, THEY WOULDN’T WANT INELIGIBLE CANS GETTING COUNTED:
You need an id to return cans in CT. pic.twitter.com/JzUu3TjIpb
— Scott (@Thebigblackram) April 9, 2026
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