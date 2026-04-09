CRUEL BUT FAIR:
The Royal Navy is currently no match for the Russian Navy, which was defeated in the Black Sea by the Ukrainians, who do not have a navy. https://t.co/q4jXD29BMP
— Foster (@foster_type) April 9, 2026
CRUEL BUT FAIR:
The Royal Navy is currently no match for the Russian Navy, which was defeated in the Black Sea by the Ukrainians, who do not have a navy. https://t.co/q4jXD29BMP
— Foster (@foster_type) April 9, 2026
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