COLONIALISM, STRAIGHT UP: ‘Get over it’: Georgetown professor dismisses concerns about Muslim ‘rape gangs.’

The Alwaleed bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization at Georgetown University recently told social media users to “get over it” in response to concerns about a link between “rape gangs” and Islam.

Professor Jonathan Brown dismissed concerns about the crisis in the United Kingdom in two now-deleted X posts, the Daily Caller reported.

Rupert Lowe, an Independent Member of Parliament, wrote in a post on X, “There is a link between the rape gangs and one particular religion – we have seen it again and again and again at our inquiry.”

“That religion is Islam. As a country, we must have the courage to face up to that fact,” he wrote.

Brown replied, “get over it.”

He then wrote the same phrase in response to another user who called his remark “absurdly evil.”