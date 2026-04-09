A BERLIN WALL MADE OUT OF RED TAPE:
A good barometer of “is my state well run” is definitely “are we considering taxing people for leaving” https://t.co/SZB15mz3o8
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 9, 2026
A BERLIN WALL MADE OUT OF RED TAPE:
A good barometer of “is my state well run” is definitely “are we considering taxing people for leaving” https://t.co/SZB15mz3o8
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 9, 2026
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