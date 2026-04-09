JONATHAN TURLEY: USC Bans Men from Gym Areas to Avoid Triggering Women and Non-Binary Students. “According to the New York Post, the University of Southern California has adopted a policy banning men from certain workout areas. The plan, pushed by an LGBTQ+ group, is designed to prevent the presence of males from triggering women or non-binary students. It may, however, trigger a major legal challenge.”
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