RIDE THE MICHAEL MOORE RECURSION!

● Shot: Michael Moore torches US as ‘bad guys,’ hails Iran as ‘greatest civilization’ in deranged rant.

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore torched the US as the “bad guys” in the war with Iran – while hailing the Middle Eastern nation as one of the world’s “greatest civilizations” in a deranged online tirade. The documentarian unleashed the frenzied rant on Tuesday, calling President Trump a “terrorist” for threatening a “holocaust” after the commander in chief warned Iran that its “whole civilization” would be wiped out if the nation failed to cut a ceasefire deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the six-week conflict. He also accused the US of “meddling” in Iran’s internal affairs for the past seven decades. “Our leaders and our media are stupid enough to keep asking questions like ‘why do they hate us?’ Hate us?! They don’t hate US! WE HATE THEM!” Moore raged on his Substack.

“We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!”

—The New York Post, yesterday.

● Chaser: Michael Moore ‘flabbergasted’ by the ‘grace and precision and safety’ of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore shot back at critics of President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing that he followed through with a campaign promise and did so with relative success. “I’m still flabbergasted that he pulled this off with such grace and precision and safety. Everything that we’ve been told by the media, the mainstream media, by pundits who did nothing but spend weeks criticizing his exit from Afghanistan. I don’t get it,” Moore said while appearing on Hill.TV’s “Rising.” Moore argued that the U.S. was able to successfully negotiate the evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan with the Taliban, an enemy that the U.S. has been fighting for 20 years. “We did have loss of life with a random, vicious terrorist attack by ISIS. But whatever Biden negotiated, everybody kept their word. We left on the day we said we were going to leave, in fact we left the minute before that day, and the Taliban stood by and helped us leave,” added Moore.

—The Hill, September 10th, 2021.

● Hangover: “The Iraqis who have risen up against the occupation are not ‘insurgents’ or ‘terrorists’ or ‘The Enemy.’ They are the REVOLUTION, the Minutemen, and their numbers will grow — and they will win….I oppose the U.N. or anyone else risking the lives of their citizens to extract us from our debacle…the majority of Americans supported this war once it began and, sadly, that majority must now sacrifice their children until enough blood has been let that maybe — just maybe — God and the Iraqi people will forgive us in the end.”

—Michael Moore, April 14, 2004.