KURT SCHLICHTER: Don’t Freak Out When We Lose the Birthright Citizenship Case.

But the big problem is the birthright citizenship interpretation of the 14th Amendment. Sadly, that’s not going to get fixed by this case. It just isn’t. But we’ve started a discussion of the subject. We’ve started the fight. And now we just have to finish it.

But it’s not going to help by freaking out, being demoralized, blackpilling, or whining about how we didn’t get our way this time. If you’re not paying attention, let me help you. We’re winning about 90% of our cases. We lost tariffs, sort of, and we are going to lose this, sort of. We’ve won everything else. The Trump Justice Department’s track record is astonishing.

There’s a saying among trial lawyers that if you never lose, it’s because you never try cases. If we’re pushing the envelope, sometimes we’re going to push until the envelope tears. That’s a good thing. So, don’t be discouraged. We’re never going to win all our court cases. Sometimes we’re going to lose, and it’s going to hurt. So what? Welcome to real life. The answer isn’t to throw up our hands in despair. The answer is to keep fighting.