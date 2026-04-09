KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: READ THE ROOM — 20 GOP Morons Sign Onto Bipartisan Amnesty Bill. “The first big hint that this bill is bad news is the fact that the official name of it is the ‘DIGNIDAD’ act. Opting for the Spanish version of ‘dignity’ is pretty much just a big middle finger to anyone who is truly concerned about border security.”
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