WHEN YOU’RE TOO FREE-SPENDING FOR ALBANY: Mamdani’s plan for free buses in NYC hits pothole, told by Albany ‘just not financially feasible.’

New York state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, who is chairman of the upper chamber’s Transportation Committee, said lawmakers want to make transit more affordable, but “making every bus in New York City free is just not financially feasible.”

“I would tell this to the mayor: I know you care about the most vulnerable,” Cooney said. “This is a way — working within the existing system — that we could increase support for the most vulnerable and start there, and then look to do an expansion of that.”

Cooney also said that while Mamdani has asked him for some things, he has not had a “direct ask” from the mayor about free buses.