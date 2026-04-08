M-SNOW: Hitler Was Better Than Trump, America Committed Suicide.

Fresh off of cheering on Iran for how they “humiliated” President Trump by trying to kill American airmen, MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday night’s show by suggesting Adolf Hitler wasn’t as bad a leader as Trump. He went even further and suggested that America committed suicide as a civilization when voters elected Trump a second time.

As O’Donnell was coming on the air, his first words were a jab a trump and praise for Hitler. “’A whole civilization will die tonight.’ Hitler never said that,” he declared for the man who wanted to exterminate the Jews and wrote an entire book about it.

According to O’Donnell, no villain in the history of the world was as bad as Trump. “No head of state in the history of the world ever said that. Civilization had to wait literally thousands of years until today, April 7th, 2026 at 8:06 A.M. for a head of state to say and threaten ‘A whole civilization will die tonight,’” he asserted.

Adding: “No cruel king ever threatened that, no mass murdering tyrant anywhere in the world ever said that, or even thought it was possible.”

Since NewsBusters already established that O’Donnell either didn’t know history or was obfuscating it from his audience, he might want to chat with the Jews and Gypsies Hitler tried to eradicate, the Ukrainians who survived Joesph Stalin’s Holodomor, anyone living through any of the ongoing genocides in Africa, or anyone who survived any communist regime anywhere.

“And with that statement, it could not be more tragically clear now that a whole civilization has already died,” O’Donnell sneered as he proceeded to rant about how American voters killed the American civilization.