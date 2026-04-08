AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Trump Tells Iran This Is Last Warning Before He Sends Bruce Springsteen To Perform There https://t.co/hHjrC7c4Ql pic.twitter.com/YBk7HrwwJI
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 7, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Trump Tells Iran This Is Last Warning Before He Sends Bruce Springsteen To Perform There https://t.co/hHjrC7c4Ql pic.twitter.com/YBk7HrwwJI
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 7, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.