CHRISTIAN TOTO: Can Judd Apatow ‘Comeback’ from Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Judd Apatow made better comedies than just about everyone for a good, long while.

Here’s just a sampling of films and TV shows he either wrote, directed or produced over the past 20-plus years.

“Anchorman”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“Knocked Up”

“Freaks & Geeks”

“Crashing”

“Bridesmaids”

“This Is 40”

“Step Brothers”

“Get Him to the Greek”

Now, that’s a legacy. And, for the past few years, said legacy has been stuck in neutral. His 2022 Netflix original, “The Bubble,” got hammered by critics. His attempt to make Pete Davidson a movie star, “The King of Staten Island,” got stung by COVID-19 and a lack of big laughs.

His last mainstream comedy hit? The 2013 Amy Schumer vehicle “Trainwreck.”