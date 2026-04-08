NOVEMBER PREVIEW: The Republicans Announce Their 2026 Senate Targets. “The MSM has been endlessly hyping Democrat chances to win control of the Senate. But the central problem for them is that only two Republican seats – Maine and North Carolina – are in competitive states. The other 20 GOP seats are in states where the Republicans have a big edge, with Donald Trump winning them by double digits. That almost never happens in Senate elections, let alone twice. In the 2025 Virginia elections, the Democrats won a landslide, but they still didn’t carry a single district where Trump won with that margin.”