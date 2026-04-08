FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN: The most connected hospice doctor in California.

A CBS News Investigation found one Los Angeles County hospice physician’s name, Dr. Rajiv Bhuva, on Medicare claims for nearly 2,800 patients across 126 California hospices in 2024, according to the last full year of available data.

There are roughly 1,800 licensed hospices in Los Angeles County. Federal and state data show 742 of them — about 42% — have multiple indicators of fraud, as defined by the state of California.

No doctor in California is connected to more hospices than Dr. Rajiv Bhuva. In 2024, his name appeared on Medicare claims across 126 hospice companies in California — 115 of them in Los Angeles County alone.