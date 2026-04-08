THERE’S JUST NO PLEASING SOME PEOPLE:

Especially this guy:

.@Pontifex is directly critical of the mere words of the President of the United States but he has never once specifically condemned the bloody slaughter of tens of thousands of protestors by the Iranian regime. Women. Children. Families, all shot down like dogs.

We Catholics… https://t.co/Eoz7dX9Frc

— Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 8, 2026