THERE’S JUST NO PLEASING SOME PEOPLE:
Libs when Trump doesn’t wipe out an entire civilization pic.twitter.com/WMtL4U3tTe
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 8, 2026
Especially this guy:
.@Pontifex is directly critical of the mere words of the President of the United States but he has never once specifically condemned the bloody slaughter of tens of thousands of protestors by the Iranian regime. Women. Children. Families, all shot down like dogs.
We Catholics… https://t.co/Eoz7dX9Frc
— Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 8, 2026