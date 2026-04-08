THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS ENOUGH MISSILES: US Navy seeks 1,200% increase in Tomahawk missile procurement for 2027. “In fiscal 2026, Congress granted the service $257 million for the purchase of 58 Tomahawk missiles. The Navy is now asking lawmakers to subsidize the production of 785 Tomahawk missiles for a little over $3 billion, including roughly $1.5 billion for Tomahawk missile modifications.”