STILL A FEW BUGS LEFT IN THE SYSTEM: Testing suggests Google’s AI Overviews tell millions of lies per hour. “Oumi began running its test last year when Gemini 2.5 was still the company’s best model. At the time, the benchmark showed an 85 percent accuracy rate. When the test was rerun following the Gemini 3 update, AI Overviews answered 91 percent of the questions correctly. If you extrapolate this miss rate out to all Google searches, AI Overviews is generating tens of millions of incorrect answers per day.”

AI is an amazing tool, but never mistake it for a trusted resource.