THEY TOLD ME THE REPLACEMENT THEORY WAS JUST RIGHT-WING PARANOIA:

An advert in Denmark shows a White Danish couple hugging on the sofa An "expert" shows up out of nowhere and tells them not to date each other because it’s basically "inbreeding" for whites to have babies with other whites He says they should have kids with non-Whites instead pic.twitter.com/ZnFGL9dWkP — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) April 8, 2026

Hard to dispute this from the replies: “Oh, so cousin marriage is ok, but white people having kids with white people is not. Got ya. They want everyone to be clinically retarded.”

The Danes could use that Viking spirit again.