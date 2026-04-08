AN IMPORTANT REMINDER FROM DATA R:

So how was J6 going to end in overthrow?

Let me explain why J6 alarms your class so much.

It’s projection, nothing more. Your side has spent years engineering color revolutions abroad, so J6 resembled the final phase to you… crowds overrunning a key building to unseat a… pic.twitter.com/V1MJTyZmkv

— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 8, 2026