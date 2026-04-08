KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Gavin Newsom’s Wife Is a Real Piece of Work Also Plus Maybe a Witch. “Oh, where to begin with this one. If California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom were starring in a reality television show, an apt title for it would be, The Worst White People in America. You could actually rotate quite a cast of pasty, privileged Democrats through various episodes, but California’s first fascist family would always be the most awful of the bunch.”