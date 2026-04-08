SAD: Young and glum in the Anglosphere.

No English-speaking country ranked among the world’s 10 happiest nations. New Zealand placed 11th and Australia 15th, while the US ranked 23rd, between Saudi Arabia (22nd) and Poland (24th).

Happiness scores are up in most countries around the globe — except for the Anglosphere, where young people are distinctly less chipper, write Howe and Ford.

In other surveys, young Anglospherians also report “lower life satisfaction and growing distrust in institutions,” they write. “Generation Hopeless” is “down on democracy and drawn to populism.”

Young people are happier now than 20 years ago in a majority of countries, but not in North America or Western Europe, according to the report.

Heavy social media users seem to be less happy.