CHARLES MURRAY, CALL YOUR OFFICE!

What I find interesting about the Newsoms is that they both relentlessly promote liberal/left ideologies that are corrosive to family formation and undermine traditional values. However, at the same time, they've been in a heterosexual marriage for 20+ years and have 4 children… pic.twitter.com/ThxwZw5TTG

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However, at the same time, they’ve been in a heterosexual marriage for 20+ years and have 4 children together. By those measures, they are more “trad” in terms of their own lifestyle than most Americans are, even a lot of conservatives aren’t married with 4 kids.

So what that tells me is the Newsoms KNOW that the traditional family model is the best; that’s why they chose it when they both could’ve chosen anything else. But as elites they still promote insidious ideologies that end up harming the ordinary people who listen to them. It’s a perfect illustration of “luxury beliefs.”