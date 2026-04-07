SCHRÖDINGER’S LIB:
Schrodinger’s lib: Trump is shredding the Constitution but America is on stolen land.
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 7, 2026
SCHRÖDINGER’S LIB:
Schrodinger’s lib: Trump is shredding the Constitution but America is on stolen land.
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 7, 2026
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