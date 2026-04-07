OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH THE GREAT SATAN:
Iran trying to retcon "Death to America" after 47 years is actually hilarious. https://t.co/0lhlcoXFQI
— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) April 7, 2026
OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH THE GREAT SATAN:
Iran trying to retcon "Death to America" after 47 years is actually hilarious. https://t.co/0lhlcoXFQI
— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) April 7, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.