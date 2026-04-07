JOHN NOLTE: Newsom’s Wife Wants Legislation to Stop Boys from Becoming Right-Wing.

She wants to “institutionalize” her and her husband’s values so that they “carry on beyond our term.” OUR term, she says, because she sees herself as co-governor. Gavin Newsom is a lot of things, all of them terrible, but he is not dumb, so he must understand the damage his narcissistic wife is doing to his 2028 presidential aspirations. For all the mistakes made by the 2024 Kamala Harris presidential campaign, they were at least smart enough to hide running mate Tim Walz’s dreadfully unappealing wife. This is the second video in less than a week that reveals Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom-Ocasio-Rodham as something of a loon and wildly out of touch with mainstream America. Last week, a video surfaced of her bragging about giving her sons dolls and gender-swapping bedtime stories. The real question is, why is she doing this? Why is she inserting herself into her husband’s presidential campaign?

Her husband’s presidential campaign?

Remember: Jennifer Siebel Newsom is running for president in 2028. Gavin is just the front man. https://t.co/dvt4oNlEmE — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 6, 2026

And if you missed it this morning, further thoughts from Steve at the PJ Mothership: Jennifer Siebel Newsom Is the Crazy Rich White Lady Your Mother Warned You About.

“The gov and I, we have three more years,” as Siebel Newsom said in that clip. “We’re trying to institutionalize our values so that they carry on beyond our term.” I mean, couldn’t we just teach little boys to read and let them make up their own minds as they reach adulthood? The question is rhetorical, of course. Siebel Newsom doesn’t even allow that with her own children — according to Newsom, herself. This next clip is undated, but in it, she boasts about how she reads to her young sons: “If I’m reading a book and the protagonist is a male, I just change the he to a she.”

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, said she actively works to challenge gender norms with her sons, telling an interviewer: “I’ve given our boys dolls… if I’m reading a book and the protagonist is a male, I just change the he to a she.” pic.twitter.com/KnDH6lp2GF — Jungle Journey (@JnglJourney) April 3, 2026

Maybe that seems like a small thing. But I say that taking male heroes away from little boys through gender-swapping is a form of ideological emasculation. You want your sons to turn pimps like Tate for role models? That right there is how you do it. If our little boys are becoming radicalized, it’s crazy rich Democrat ladies like Siebel Newsom doing it. The bad news is there’s no way the decent people of this country can allow her to become First Lady. The good news is… have you seen her husband? He’s the crazy rich dude too awkward — and too white and straight — for Democratic presidential primary voters. I bet that drives her crazy.

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