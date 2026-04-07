FINALLY, BRITAIN HAS CLOSED ITS BORDERS: Kanye West banned from Britain.

Kanye West has been blocked from entering Britain after a row over his anti-Semitic comments.

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, prevented the American rapper’s visit to headline the Wireless Festival on the grounds that his presence would “not be conducive to the public good”.

The organisers of the north London music festival said the entire event had been cancelled as a result.

It is understood that West had applied for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter Britain on Monday, but sources confirmed that the Government had denied him entry.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said the Home Office had “clearly made the right decision”.

A spokesman added: “It’s nice that now Wireless is saying anti-Semitism in all its forms is abhorrent, when just a few hours ago the festival promoter was saying we all need to forgive Kanye for declaring himself a full-blown Nazi, only recently.